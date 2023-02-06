Sidel, a leading provider of packaging equipment, services, and complete solutions, has announced the acquisition of Makro Labelling in order to expand its offerings in the labeling machine domain. Founded in 2009, Makro Labelling is a modular labeling machine company that is based in Mantova, Italy, where Sidel already has its own plant.

“We will capitalize on the success already reached by Makro Labelling built on expertise, innovation and operational agility. The low and medium-speed modular labeling machines made by Makro will complement our leading higher-speed technologies that are manufactured in our factory in Mantova, Italy and integrated into Sidel’s packaging lines,” said Monica Gimre, CEO and President at Sidel. "We are excited to be able to offer enriched labeling expertise and even greater flexibility to our customers, strengthening our position in labeling solutions and broadening our reach in dynamic markets such as wine, spirits, food, home and personal care.

The acquisition will also allow Makro Labelling to further expand internationally, and the company will continue to operate independently under the Sidel umbrella.

“Joining forces with Sidel is an opportunity for further development and growth for Makro Labelling,” said Simone Marcantoni, Managing Director at Makro Lablleing. “After the acquisition, Makro will maintain its full autonomy as a unit of the Sidel Group and will continue to operate independently from its current headquarters. At the same time, we will be able to leverage and develop interesting synergies, exchange best practices, and offer an even richer experience for our employees and a broader portfolio to our customers.”

