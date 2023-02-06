PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Printing Technologies, has welcomed Delkor Systems’ Patty Andersen as the 2023 chairperson of the Board, marking the first time a woman has held the position in the association’s history.

Andersen’s role at Delkor Systems, where she serves as a co-owner and vice president of human resources and after market services, made her a perfect fit for the chairperson position at PMMI.

“Patty has provided PMMI with valuable guidance as a leader and a Board member. We are excited as she takes on a larger role in the strategic direction of PMMI as our first female chair,” said Jim Pittas, president and CEO, PMMI. “Her more than 20 years of packaging industry experience coupled with her ability to inspire others to work together and think creatively to solve problems, makes her an incredible asset to the association.”

Andersen has held plenty of leadership positions within PMMI, as she started her journey with the association in 2010 as part of the Education & Workforce Development Committee, and later became the chairperson of that committee in 2015. She also has served as a member and chair of the Employee Development Committee, the vice chair and chair of the Strategic Planning Committee, and was a founding member of the Packaging and Processing Women’s Leadership Network.

She has also assisted the automation and robotics leadership councils of several local colleges, and her experience in capital equipment manufacturing and organizational needs analysis further bolster her wide range of qualifications for the role.

To learn more about PMMI, please visit www.pmmi.org.