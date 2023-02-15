Durst, a leading manufacturer of professional digital imaging systems, has announced the appointment of Chuck Slingerland as its new Corrugated Sales Manager for Durst North America. An industry specialist with over two decades of experience in packaging, Slingerland will continue to focus on and grow the presence of Durst and Koenig & Bauer Durst in the corrugated market.

“Chuck brings a wealth of experience and a positive growth-oriented mindset to Durst, which has always been and will continue to be at the forefront of digital printing technology. We strongly believe the market will continue to expand rapidly and are thrilled to have Chuck as a part of our team in North America,” said Tim Saur, CEO and Managing Director, Durst North America.

Slingerland’s previous experience at companies like CSW Graphics, Inc., Abbot-Action, and Barberan made him the perfect fit for the role, as he has shown great skill and leadership when it comes to both product development and sales

“Joining the Durst team is an incredible opportunity,” said Slingerland. “My corrugated and packaging experience joins a team of knowledgeable and skilled experts ranging across all digital printing segments. Durst is known for having the highest quality and reliability in the market, and I am honored to represent this company.”

As he begins this new role, Slingerland will initially focus on the offerings of Koenig & Bauer Durst, such as the Delta SPC 130. Developed for high speed short, medium and long run jobs, and equipped with water-based ink, manufacturers and converters can achieve fully automated and sustainable production, while fully exploiting the potential of digitization.