Ardagh Metal Packaging (AMP) has acquired a majority share in innovative digital can printers NOMOQ, in a move that extends AMP’s industry-leading support of newcomers to the beverage market.

The Switzerland-based start-up, founded in 2021, promises beautifully printed cans with short lead times and “NO Minimum Order Quantity” – hence the name. Their extreme versatility and customer-centric proposition allows beverage companies of every size to flex their creativity and produce stunning packs with almost limitless color options and photorealistic graphics.

NOMOQ is the latest super-agile innovator to be welcomed under the AMP umbrella. AMP’s acquisition in 2021 of Quebec-based Hart Print saw AMP enhance its digital print offering to emerging customers in the North American market, and with AMP’s investment in a majority stake in NOMOQ, it provides the platform to roll out access to the same cutting-edge print technology to all of its European customers.

As well as supporting fast-growing market entrants, NOMOQ’s superb flexibility also enables larger producers to trial new products, implement short-term event-based marketing campaigns, or run special editions with no obstacles on batch size.

Cans have outstanding consumer appeal, being convenient, lightweight, shatterproof, and infinitely recyclable. With a higher proportion of new European beverages now launched in cans, drinks producers are increasingly recognizing their exceptional potential for brand-building thanks to the sheer range of customization options. NOMOQ’s passion is making cans into stand-out “works of art” through a graphical capacity that encompasses millions of colors and shades, as well as several eye-catching finishes: matte, glossy or selective gloss.

Oliver Graham, CEO of Ardagh Metal Packaging, said: “This latest step in our investment program is a perfect fit for us, especially following the successful integration of Hart Print in North America, which encouraged us to seek a similar model in Europe."

Peter Stein, Founder and CEO of NOMOQ AG, said: "We are excited to team up with AMP, a company which shares our focus on customer experience and innovation. Our ambition since day one has been to help create compelling and unique packaging for all, and to make it easy for customers to transform the sustainable and functional beverage can into an ingenious creative canvas even at the smallest batch sizes while delivering highest product quality. With the help of AMP’s unrivaled expertise and global reach we can now take our mission to the next level."



