Puratos, a leading global provider of bakery, patisserie and chocolate ingredients, announced Thursday its commitment to switching to more sustainable packaging solutions. The company is dedicated to moving the planet forward by creating innovative solutions for the health and well-being of people everywhere.

“At Puratos, we are making major strides towards improving the sustainability of our packaging,” says Sophie Blum, Chief Marketing & Channels Officer at Puratos. “It's a major undertaking, with the size and diversity of our global portfolio. We are striving towards a better and more sustainable future.”

The changes mean that all of Puratos’s packaging will become 100% recycle-ready. Selected types will benefit from additional improvements such as paper certified by the Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) and an ink reduction of up to 70%, as well as a more sustainable production process with fewer chemicals and less energy used.

In addition to the sweeping sustainability improvements, Puratos will enhance the functionality of several packaging types for its customers’ convenience, including easier recycling, simpler opening and closing and better pallet stacking properties.

Puratos's waste reduction goals

With these developments, Puratos is moving closer to reaching its goal of being carbon-neutral across operations by 2025 and a zero-waste-to-landfill company by 2030 – while simultaneously helping to lower customers’ environmental footprints worldwide.

Dedicated to achieving a more sustainable world

“We are committed to helping build a more sustainable future and creating solutions that promote the health and well-being of people everywhere,” Blum said. “That is why we continuously invest in research and innovation to create solutions and ingredients that will help further reduce our own and our customers’ environmental footprints. We are proud to be part of a global movement to create a more sustainable world and will continue to develop innovative solutions to make a difference.”

About Puratos

Puratos offers a full range of innovative food ingredients and services for the bakery, patisserie and chocolate sectors. It serve artisans, retailers, industrial and food service companies in over 100 countries around the world. Its headquarters are in Belgium, where the company was founded in 1919.



