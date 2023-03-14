Hoffman Neopac, a global provider of high-quality packaging and dosing applications for pharma, beauty, and oral care, has enhanced its tube production capabilities with the addition of a cutting-edge digital printing technology from Velox, a developer and manufacturer of industrial direct-to-shape digital decorators for cylindrical container production.

For Hoffman Neopac, the infrastructure infusion includes the recently announced innovation in high-definition technology for its Velox IDS-PTTM Series system, allowing for superior digital printing quality spanning a variety of factors: high resolution photorealism, smooth gradients, sharp text or symbols, original fonts, and fine lines. The technology allows for printing on virtually any type of tube material, including Hoffman Neopac’s signature Polyfoil® tubes, and eco-design substrates such as Polyfoil® MMB tubes, PCR tubes, sugarcane resin tubes, PE mono-material, and uneven surfaces such as the company’s PICEA™ wood tubes.

"We are thrilled to be able to offer our customers in cosmetics, pharma OTC and oral care the highest quality digital printing capabilities with Velox's cutting-edge technology," said Mark Aegler, CEO of Hoffmann Neopac. "This portfolio-broadening investment exemplifies our commitment to providing customers with industry-leading products and services."

With Velox’s direct-to-shape digital technology, Hoffman Neopac can offer an extended gamut print of colors including cap printing and 360-degree seamless decoration. Additionally, the technology allows for selective matte/gloss effects, smooth gradients, and opaque white for printing on a darker tube body.

"Receiving full approval for our new high-definition ink technology in a tube production line is a significant milestone, and we are confident that it will continue to help companies like Hoffmann Neopac drive growth and expand their market share in the FMCG industry,” said Marian Cofler, CEO of Velox. “Velox is committed to providing the most advanced mass production digital technology in the market and continues to expand its technology capabilities.”

“We are now at the stage where this new technology can be incorporated into inline tube production, leading to extremely high decoration speed on the largest diameter and length tubes, and making it possible to print varying references,” says Michael Wagner, COO of Hoffmann Neopac. “With this combination of cutting-edge technology and sustainable practices, Hoffmann Neopac is well-positioned to meet the evolving needs of the packaging industry while minimizing environmental impact.”

