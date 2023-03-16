The new palletizing unit, which will be presented at interpack, combines the best of cobotic and robotic worlds.

With the introduction of cobotics in palletizing, Sidel has been able to answer the growing market demand for very compact and affordable cells, which generally replace manual operations.

For more demanding lines, where robotic arms could offer higher technical performances, Sidel has drawn on its 50-plus years of palletizing expertise to create an all-in-one solution that combines small footprint, fast return on investment and higher case payload and speed.

RoboAccess_Pal S delivers speeds of up to 12 cycles per minute and enables a case payload of up to 25kg while ensuring a fast return on investment, typically of one to two years. The palletizing solution offers a new level of compactness with a footprint of less than 12m² for two stations with a significant pallet height of 1700mm.

“We have designed RoboAccess_Pal S to deliver a solution which offers the best of both the robotic and cobotic worlds, addressing the needs of our customers across a wide range of applications and market categories," said Fabien Chiron, Innovation Manager for Palletizing Product Line. "With more than 1,300 robotic palletizing installations worldwide, Sidel has also led the implementation of collaborative robotics since 2011. We have built from this combined expertise to deliver an innovative mixed result as well as additional brand new features.”

Available in 10 weeks, RoboAccess_Pal S is embedding three new patented features to provide an even higher level of agility, operability and compactness.

A light-weighted carbon fiber and 3D-printed clamping head helps deliver higher payload capacity and overall machine footprint reduction while handling a wide range of secondary packaging. Additionally, the patented folding guarding system ensures effortless movable Plug & Play capabilities.

Sidel is committed to ensuring a high level of safety standards, and a patented mobile physical curtain guarantees the operator’s protection during pallet supply and removal in addition to helping reduce the machine footprint further.

Sidel will be premiering the new palletizing solution at interpack, the international packaging trade fair, from 4-10 May in Düsseldorf, Germany. Visitors and journalists are invited to visit Sidel’s stand in Hall 13, Booth B47 to discover more.

Find out more about RoboAccess_Pal S on the Sidel website.



