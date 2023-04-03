In honor of women across the country who are heroes in their own right, Katjes USA Inc. is launching its new plant-based gummy candy, Sheroes, in the U.S. market.

Sheroes debuted at Natural Products Expo West, an industry event that took place from March 8-10, 2023, in Anaheim, CA, which was timed perfectly for International Women’s Day. Inspired by women who dream big and pave their own way, each Sheroes package contains gummies in a variety of bright colors, shaped like women firefighters, scientists, astronauts, and statements of encouragement like GRL PWR!

“The product celebrates trailblazing women everywhere,” says Eliza Jahn, head of marketing at Katjes USA. “It’s a sweet nod to the Sheroes we all know and admire: from our family members and colleagues, to women in the public eye, and even ourselves. We hope to inspire and empower women in our own playful way. After all, if she can dream it, she can do it!"



