Four-time UEFA Champions League winner, seven-time Ballon d'Or award winner, and FIFA World Cup 2022 Champion takes the brand’s “No Lay’s, No Game” platform to the next level. The soccer great is starring in a new commercial titled “Messi Visits” and appearing on limited-edition Lay’s chips packaging to commemorate the “No Lay’s, No Game” movement celebrating the UEFA Champions League.

The special edition bags (featuring football greats, including Messi) exhibit the key elements that make the UEFA Champions League one of the most exciting sporting events on Earth: incredible athletes, passionate fans, and a global audience. The bags showcase the dynamic energy that the athletes bring to the beautiful game, and they will be available in the United States, South Africa, Poland, and other nations throughout the entire UEFA Champions League tournament through June 2023.



