Lärabar has teamed up with stationery company Paper Culture to create original pieces of artwork that will appear on select Lärabar packaging for a limited time. The new holiday packaging will be available in four unique designs on Lärabar’s most indulgent flavors including: Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough, Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip, Mint Chip Brownie and Peanut Butter Cookie.

“This holiday season we wanted to highlight our most decadent Lärabar flavors so shoppers can spot their favorite snack anywhere,” says Kate Herbert, brand experience manager for Lärabar. “We partnered with Paper Culture because of our shared values and together we created beautiful designs that are authentic to our brands. We are so excited to introduce these designs to our fans as they indulge in the delicious treats.”

The original holiday designs will be extended to curated stationery and greeting cards available for purchase at paperculture.com.