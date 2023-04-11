Accurate Box Company is celebrating a big milestone this year with its 25th anniversary as a certified woman-owned business.

In 1997, Lisa Hirsh became the CEO/President and majority owner of Accurate Box. Then, in 1998, the company became certified as a woman-owned business through a third-party certifier. It is now certified through the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC), the nation’s leading third-party certifier of businesses owned and operated by women.

Celebrating 25 years as a woman-owned company is a huge achievement for a packaging manufacturer since there are very few women as leaders in the packaging industry.

“When I started in the business, there were hardly any women. I would go to organizational meetings, and I’d be the only woman out of 200 people in the room,” Lisa explains.

She has seen Accurate Box, along with the packaging industry, change a lot over the years, and she is happy to see that there are more women in the industry now.

Lisa’s grandfather, Henry Hirsh, founded Accurate Box in 1944. Charlie Hirsh, Henry’s son and Lisa’s father, took over the company in 1960, and in 1982, Lisa joined the company after graduating from college.

Initially, Lisa thought that Accurate Box would just be a stepping stone for her and that, after a year, she would move on to another career. However, once she started, she found it “interesting, engaging, and challenging, and working with my dad was one of the biggest highlights.”

She ended up staying at Accurate Box, and her husband, Mark Schlossman, also joined the company. They still work alongside each other, with Mark now in the role of vice president of sales and marketing. Together they have grown the company’s sales by 500% since Lisa took over the business.

When Lisa took on a bigger role at Accurate Box, Charlie became her biggest inspiration and role model. Lisa worked alongside her father for 15 years before transitioning into the role of CEO/President and has accomplished a lot during her time in charge.

She has doubled the company’s manufacturing space, quadrupled its workforce, and there isn’t a piece of equipment in its 400,000-square-foot state-of-the-art facility that she hasn’t purchased herself. Along with running Accurate Box, Lisa sits on the board of the Fibre Box Association, a non-profit aimed at improving the North American corrugated packaging industry, and New Jersey Manufacturers, where she also chairs the Investment Committee.

Accurate Box continues to grow under Lisa’s leadership and remains committed to the quality of its packaging and the needs of its customers. Now coming to the latter half of her career, Lisa is “focused on teaching the next generation so they get the knowledge they need in the next few years to step up and take the reins.”

This includes her own daughter, Samara Ronkowitz, who is the fourth generation and next woman to take over Accurate Box. Accurate Box is proud it will remain a family-owned and woman-owned company and is looking forward to celebrating more milestones in the future.

About Accurate Box Company

Accurate Box Company is one of the largest independent manufacturers of custom litho-laminated corrugated packaging in the United States. The company has the ability to print seven colors plus a UV coating in a single pass on both small and large runs.

All of Accurate Box’s boxes are 100% recyclable and printed with environmentally friendly inks. The company ships competitively throughout all of North America by negotiating extremely attractive freight back-haul rates with its carriers.

In business since 1944 and woman-owned since 1998, the company’s team are experts in creating packaging for the club store, e-commerce, and quick-service restaurant industries. Customers include Kellogg’s, Frito-Lay, Keurig, and Disney.



