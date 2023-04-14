MCC Verstraete, known as the world market leader in polypropylene in mold labels for plastic packaging, has expanded its product range with a sustainable paper label solution for fiber-molded packaging.

Molded Fiber Labeling™ (MFL™) will be showcased in collaboration with Pagès Group at interpack 2023. The live demos during the fair in Düsseldorf count as the world premiere of MFL for round fiber molded containers.

Mono-material fiber molded packaging

Molded fiber packaging is gaining interest from FMCG brands all over the world. As this type of packaging deserves a sustainable decoration method, Molded Fiber Labeling was developed in close collaboration with Pagès Group.

A glue-free label solution, Molded Fiber Labeling ensures a strong fusion with the fiber molded packaging. As packaging and label are made of compatible fiber materials, the result is a 100% mono-material packaging that can be fully recycled or composted. MFL is applicable to both wet and dry fiber molded packaging.

Live MFL demo at interpack 2023

Joining forces with MFL automation partner Pagès Group, MCC Verstraete will be showcasing the versatility of Molded Fiber Labeling in Hall 15 / booth E57-5.

For the very first time, Molded Fiber Labeling will be applied live on round fiber molded containers. Fiber technology for the round tubs is provided by Kiefel.

Visitors are invited to swing by for live demos daily at 11 a.m. and 4 p.m., or on demand.

Other exhibitors that showcase MFL labels: Rottneros (Hall 8a/B05), Kiefel (Hall 8a/C57), Hébert (Hall 9/G23-5) and Bordex (Hall 9/H18).

Other MCC Verstraete solutions at interpack 2023

Molded Fiber Labeling isn’t the only MCC Verstraete showstopper in Düsseldorf. SealPPeel die-cut lidding will be demonstrated at the Profol booth (Hall9/H26). Solutions for Thermoforming IML can be found at the Illig booth (Hall 6 / E02), and solutions for Injection Molding can be found at the Hofstetter booth (Hall 18 / B05).

About MCC Verstraete

MCC Verstraete has over 30 years of experience in offset-printing labels for injection molding, blow molding and thermoforming. In-depth understanding of materials, innovation and sustainability has made MCC Verstraete a world leader, producing over 60 million in-mold labels every single day for numerous segments within the packaging industry.



