A close cooperation agreement between BOBST and tesa, one of the world’s leading manufacturers of tapes and self-adhesive product solutions, has been announced. The two companies are deepening their relationship to offer joint solutions for high-quality flexographic printing and more cohesive support for their customers.

As one of the world’s leading suppliers of flexographic printing machines, BOBST is continuing on its journey to provide complete solutions that will allow customers to grow their businesses and find the most profitable and sustainable ways of maximizing productivity and eliminating waste. To this end, the company has entered into an agreement with tesa to provide complete solutions to the printing and converting industry.

tesa is known for its advanced plate mounting tapes and sleeves, splicing tapes, cushioning foams, and other complementary products which are used in CI and inline flexographic printing for flexible packaging, labels, corrugated boxes and folding cartons. With the optimal tesa tape available for all applications, BOBST’s customers will be able to work to a known standard, which will save time in job preparation and press setup, lower waste for more sustainable operation, and deliver high-quality products with greater consistency and repeatability.

“BOBST is pleased to take the next step in the established relationship with tesa, as we strengthen the cooperation between the two businesses to provide an all-inclusive solutions package of equipment and consumables,” said Frank Jurczyk, Head of Product Marketing, CI Flexo. “BOBST is constantly evaluating new opportunities that will benefit customers, and our vision for the future of the packaging industry includes working together with other providers, such as tesa, who are also experts in their areas. Together we can add more value and better help our customers optimize the production process.”

“At tesa, we aim to establish long-term partnerships with flexographic industry leaders to bring added value to our customers and improve their overall experience with our products and secure a reliable global service. Through the cooperation between tesa and BOBST, customers have access to the latest technology and expertise in the industry, and we are able to offer our customers a wide range of options and initiate faster product developments based on direct feedback,” said Stefan Sell, Head of Global Key Accounts BU Industrial Growth Markets at tesa.

Sell added: “We are committed to delivering high-quality, more sustainable products and exceptional service through our partnership with BOBST. Customers have immediate access to our offering in the BOBST Competence Center as well as during machine set up with local tesa support.”

In joining forces, the two companies will be leveraging their profound knowledge of market requirements and their technical facilities to develop new and bespoke solutions in response to urgent customer needs and changing market demands. The new agreement came into effect in January 2023.

