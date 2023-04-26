American Brew Crafts Pvt. Ltd., a modern-day independent brewing company making the highest quality products with the best ingredients, has introduced a fresh new look for its flagship Blockbuster beer. The new sleeved packaging comes in vibrant colors and designs, and the sleeve is made from a high-quality resin that enhances the packaging’s look and feel, while also protecting the product from sunlight and retaining the flavor. The sleeves help maintain beverage quality and hold the label in place, and they can also be recycled to generate zero waste.

In addition to the new packaging, the company has also implemented a number of initiatives to reduce its environmental impact, including using renewable energy sources in its brewing process and sourcing all ingredients locally.

“We are driving a mission to achieve net zero operations by 2030,” said Sri Narendra Tayi, Director and CEO of American Brew Crafts. “As a part of the initiative, we are investing in identifying innovative solutions to make our products attractive to the customers and at the same time have minimum impact on the environment. The introduction of sleeves on the packaging helps us achieve both these objectives in the short term, as we explore more sustainable yet cost-effective options.”

For Blockbuster Beer consumers, the sleeved packaging offers a unique and exciting way to enjoy their favorite brews while also supporting a sustainable and eco-friendly practice. The new sleeved packaging features a modern design that will make Blockbuster Beer bottles stand out on shelves and in refrigerators, and with its bold flavors and now sustainable packaging, Blockbuster Beer is sure to remain a favorite among beer lovers for years to come.

To learn more about American Brew Crafts, please visit http://americanbrewcrafts.com/aboutUs.