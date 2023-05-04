Visitors to interpack can bear witness to a landmark innovation in high-speed vertical bagging: With its brand-new SVX series, Syntegon launches four machines for the most common vertical form, fill and seal applications in different food industries.

“The new VFFS machine series combines high pack style flexibility with intuitive functionalities, giving frozen food, bakery, confectionery, and snacks producers a leg up on competition,” says Martin Boutkan, product manager at Syntegon. “Thanks to a wealth of easy upgrade options and access to Syntegon’s digital services, the SVX series helps customers keep up with market trends while running stable processes at all times.”

State-of-the-art monitoring via the cloud-based solution Synexio allows users to optimize production, while Syntegon’s value-packed Service Agreements ensure maximum uptime and performance, including maintenance, parts management, and tailored training packages.

Revolutionary cross-seal drive for ultimate control and high output

At its booth, Syntegon presents two SVX variants, which will be launched this year along two other SVX models. During live demonstrations, visitors can experience the new technology firsthand.

The SVX Agile forms the basis for all single tube applications. The machine covers all basic tubular bag styles and can be upgraded with modules for corner-sealed bags, 3-sided seal bags, doy-style, and doy zip bags. In contrast, the SVX Duplex features two film lanes on the same 1,220 mm wide frame, leading to higher output rates for basic bag styles such as pillow, gusseted and block bottom bags.

The core innovation of all SVX variants is a cross-seal drive consisting of four independently controlled servo motors. The optimized solution, which currently has pending patents, gives manufacturers full control over the vertical and horizontal movement, ensuring reliable seals.

Thanks to a combination of four motors and low inertia, the drive contributes to achieving highest outputs.

“Customers are always looking for solutions that can produce reliably tight cross seals for added product safety. The SVX makes sure this is the case without compromising on speed. Depending on the bag parameters as well as the dosing of the product, the SVX Agile achieves outputs of up to 300 bags per minute with one film lane,” Boutkan explains.

When it comes to bag sizes, the SVX considerably extends the range compared to previous machines: The novel series can produce bags that are up to 400 millimeters wide – providing full flexibility for both bag sizes and styles.

“If brand owners want to extend their portfolio to bigger bags, they don’t have to acquire another machine. The SVX is a future-proof solution that can handle the full bag range of different VFFS industries,” Boutkan points out.

Designed for peace of mind

“Customers continuously seek to maximize uptime and optimal performance of their packaging lines. Maintenance plays an important part in this regard, which is why we have designed the new SVX series as an easy to operate, reliable and robust system,” Boutkan explains.

In this regard, Syntegon’s vast array of Service Agreements helps food producers ensure efficient start-up and smooth production at all times.

In order to strengthen the partnership with SVX customers, Syntegon offers its Service Agreement packages, which comprise proven Syntegon services for all maintenance needs at a fixed price. From reducing production risks to gaining predictability over service costs and simplifying complex processes, seven dedicated service levels help Syntegon customers make unplanned downtime a thing of the past.

Converting data into action

Besides thorough maintenance support, peace of mind calls for complete transparency on machine components and production, as it allows to live-track progress or bottlenecks.

In combination with Syntegon’s cloud-based monitoring solution Synexio, the SVX series supports manufacturers with this complex task. To this effect, the VFFS machine itself comprises advanced in-built sensors and a self-diagnosing system.

Synexio, in turn, works as a magnifying glass for the data generated with this technology: the tool supports manufacturers in the acquisition, evaluation and visualization of machine and production information whenever and wherever they need it. This data ultimately enables them to analyze, interpret, and predict key production processes.

This works in more than one way: Syntegon will offer Synexio in three consecutive packages. The basic “Monitor” package visualizes various KPIs like equipment status or rejects that help companies take data-based action – for optimized production and capacity management.

Customers who are interested in Synexio can test the “Monitor” package during a trial phase to fully familiarize themselves with the solution and make an informed purchasing decision.

“After our customers have already successfully used the basic package, they are now ready to upgrade to the next level,” says Elisa Hein, Product Manager, Expert Services, at Syntegon.

At this year’s interpack, Syntegon will be presenting the second Synexio package, “Uptime.”

“With this, we increase the level of detail: In addition to machine availability, customers can now identify concrete potential for improvement, for example, by visualizing the most frequently occurring reasons for stops,” Hein explains.

Learn more about Syntegon technologies and services and meet the experts from May 4-10 at booth A31 in hall 6 at interpack 2023 in Düsseldorf.



