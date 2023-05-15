Yaskawa America Inc., Motoman Robotics Division (Yaskawa Motoman), a leading North American robotics manufacturer, is pleased to announce that it will soon be breaking ground on an expansion to its headquarters in Miamisburg, Ohio.

The 185,000-square-foot state-of-the-art addition will nearly double the size of the company’s current production space, optimizing its operational capacity to meet the growing demand of the automation industry.

With over 400 current employees at this location, the expansion will create 70 new jobs. The additional manufacturing space will be utilized to engineer, develop, integrate and build robotic systems, as well as providing additional space for the retrofit and rebuild of previously deployed systems.

“When we built our current 305,000-square-foot headquarters and manufacturing facility in 2011, we purchased additional land to support our expectation of continued growth. This expansion is the fulfilment of that vision and is the next step in Yaskawa’s growth plan for the Americas,” said Steve Barhorst, President and COO of Yaskawa Motoman.

Barhorst added: “With labor shortages in the Americas, more companies are turning to automation to meet increased production demands and improve efficiencies. This addition will increase our capacity to support our continued record-breaking growth and enable us to reduce lead times and continue to deliver high-quality, innovative robotic solutions to our valued customers and partners.”

Grants from the City of Miamisburg, Montgomery County, and Jobs Ohio are helping to offset building costs.

“We are grateful for these funds that will help us continue to be a catalyst for economic growth in the City of Miamisburg and the Greater Dayton Region,” added Barhorst. “It is important for us to give back to this community that has supported Yaskawa Motoman since our inception.”

Likewise, the City of Miamisburg is excited about the positive economic and social impact this expansion will bring.

“Yaskawa Motoman has been a great addition to Miamisburg's business community for the past 11 years. We are thrilled to see them grow and invest in our great city,” said Michelle Collins, Mayor of Miamisburg, Ohio. “I'd like to extend my congratulations on their continued success and a thank you to their leadership team for choosing Miamisburg."

Yaskawa Motoman plans to begin the construction process in June 2023. Construction is expected to take approximately twelve (12) months, with a projected completion date of June 2024.

About Yaskawa Motoman

Founded in 1989, the Motoman Robotics Division of Yaskawa America, Inc., is a leading robotics company in the Americas. With over 540,000 Motoman® robots installed globally, Yaskawa provides automation products and solutions for virtually every industry and robotic application; including arc welding, assembly, coating, dispensing, material handling, material cutting, material removal, packaging, palletizing and spot welding. For more information, visit www.motoman.com



