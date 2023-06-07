In this episode with Chirag Sheth, Global Business Unit Manager at Videojet, we discuss coding and marking options for cannabis packaging.

While traditional inkjet-based technologies in many instances can serve cannabis manufacturers perfectly well, several other options are available.

“We also have laser technology, which is beneficial if you’re trying to mark directly onto an edible,” Chirag notes. “In the state of Colorado, for example, the edible – if it contains THC – needs to contain that diamond warning on it. While we have certain food-grade inks that can be used to print directly onto the edible, a lot of our customers actually use lasers to mark onto the edible. That’s a good option for the cannabis customers that need that kind of technology.”

About Chirag Sheth

Chirag Sheth is a global business unit manager for Videojet. He works with manufacturers to identify printing and marking solutions that help them meet regulatory requirements and achieve their product coding and operational goals.



