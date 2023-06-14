Horseshoe Gin, a small-batch distillery in Northern Ireland, has announced the release of new packaging for its signature 100% Irish dry gin. The brand enlisted the help of European corrugated packaging company Smurfit Kappa to produce a sophisticated yet youthful and forward-thinking packaging approach that reflected their unique brand character.

The team at Horseshoe Gin wanted a gin gift packaging solution that would boast a powerful presence and stand out on shelves. The drinks sector is highly competitive, with new brands popping up seemingly overnight, so it’s critical to grab the consumer’s attention immediately. The result was a bespoke gin gift packaging solution that boasted a striking shelf presence and provided Horseshoe Gin customers with an exceptional unboxing experience

Horseshoe Gin’s distinctive diamond-shaped label is showed through a cut-out at the front of the box, which allows the bottle and the Horseshoe Gin brand to remain a key focus to catch the customer’s eye instantly. The box is also made up of 75% recycled fiber, which helps the brand appeal to the growing numbers of eco-conscious consumers without any quality loss.

“We’re really pleased with the striking colors, and the print quality is more than we could have asked for,” said Sam Dorman, Horseshoe Gin. “[Smurfit Kappa] managed to capture everything we were looking for from our new packaging, and we think it really reflects who we are as a brand.”

To learn more about Smurfit Kappa, please visit https://www.smurfitkappa.com/.

To learn more about Horseshoe Gin, please visit https://www.horseshoegin.com/.