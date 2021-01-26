Smurfit Kappa announced the launch of a new range of eBottle packaging solutions for the online beverage and liquids market. The new portfolio includes a variety of sustainable solutions for single and multi-pack products, including the Rollor bottle pack, BiPack and Pop-up insert.

The company says that key challenges for the beverage e-commerce channel are product damage, sustainability, consumer experience and the ability to accelerate growth using the right packing processes. Consumer research carried out by Smurfit Kappa also shows consumers are continuing to push for higher standards.

The research found:

Over two thirds (69%) of consumers prefer paper-based packaging

Over half (59%) of consumers want the parcel to be easy to open

1 in 10 consumers will reconsider reordering in the case of damage

Arco Berkenbosch, VP innovation and development at Smurfit Kappa Europe says, “Our new eBottle product range offers beverage businesses a suite of fit-for-purpose and bespoke packaging solutions which address the key challenges for their e-commerce channel. The innovative range, combined with our focus on e-commerce processes, supply chain and consumer experience, have all contributed to increased sales and greater efficiencies for our customers.”

Smurfit Kappa also offers automated solutions aimed at optimizing packaging processes in addition to the eBottle range. The launch of this new product portfolio is the latest addition to its range of Better Planet Packaging, designed to be more sustainable and coming from a renewable and recyclable raw material.

Herwin Wichers, market development director at Smurfit Kappa says, “The online European alcohol beverage market is worth €5.6 billion, and we want to help companies take advantage of the real growth and opportunity in this segment.”

