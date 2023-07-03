UNITED CAPS and TriMas Packaging are just two companies demonstrating the important role of caps and closures when it comes to curbing food waste and preventing the unintended environmental impact of discarded caps.

UNITED CAPS’s Innovative Bump Cap

UNITED CAPS, an international manufacturer of caps and closures, highlighted the award-winning Bump Cap at the interpack trade show in May.

Formerly known as Mimica Touch, it has been renamed as the more descriptive Bump Cap to make it easier to remember and more user-friendly. Early consumer trials have demonstrated the ability of this cap to reduce food waste.

The Bump Cap is an innovative closure that consists of the following elements: a base cap, an over cap and a bump tray, all manufactured by UNITED CAPS; an activator and gel from Mimica; and a smooth top foil label that starts to feel bumpy when the contained drink is no longer good to consume.



Using the Bump Cap allows the safe extension of expiry dates from the current overcautious model. The Bump Cap is intuitive and easy to use and requires minimal change on the filling line.

The Bump Cap arrives at the filling line in two parts: The base cap, which has been tested by key filling line manufacturers, requiring only minimal changes to filling lines, and the overcap, which by then has the bump tray, gel & activator inside, and is applied after the filling process by a dedicated machine, integrated into the production flow like other modules such as labelling or film wrapping.

The top cap, where the bumps will be felt, is dormant until it is automatically activated by consumers when the cap is twisted open for the first time. When the cap feels smooth, it is an indicator that the drink is still fresh; when it starts to feel bumpy, consumers will easily recognize it’s time to stop drinking.

“We have seen a strong and positive reaction to the Bump Cap across the market,” said CEO Benoit Henckes. “It has game-changing potential to substantially reduce food waste around the globe as well as to ensure greater food safety. It also aligns with UNITED CAPS’ focus on sustainable solutions for caps and closures.”

Award-Winning Innovation

Bump Cap consumer trials were carried out on orange juice. Trials were funded by EIT Food, an arm of the EU, dedicated to accelerating innovation to build a future-fit food system that produces healthy and sustainable food for all. The results achieved contributed to the Bump Cap’s selection as one of the winners of the EIT Food Marketed Innovation Prize. The study results and the award increased the credibility of the Bump Cap, improving its position in the FoodTech500 ranking by Forward Fooding from #93 to #46.

Study Results



Bump Cap consumer trials were carried out on orange juice.

Bottles of orange juice equipped with the Bump Cap were sent to 33 households. Eighty-four (84) percent of respondents indicated they believed food expiry dates are too short, resulting in unnecessary food waste.

The Bump Cap gave participants reassurance of the freshness of the juice, allowing them to enjoy it longer. The study showed that ninety-seven (97) percent of households were able to use the orange juice for longer than the current expiry guidance, with 28% gaining an extra five days, and 14% gaining six additional days.

TriMas Packaging’s Tethered Caps

The European Union’s Single-Use Plastics Directive will come into effect in July 2024. Specifically, it seeks to reduce the environmental impact caused by single-use plastic products. Affaba & Ferrari, a TriMas Packaging brand, offers a range of tethered caps designed to remain permanently attached to the bottle after opening and during use – preventing unintended environmental waste caused by discarded caps.

Beverage closures are among the single-use plastic items most frequently found as waste on beaches within the European Union (EU). The aim of the EU’s new Single-Use Plastics Directive is to reduce unintended environmental waste and facilitate the recycling of caps and closures along with their containers. Plastic caps and lids will be required to remain attached to beverage containers of up to three liters in volume.



Under the EU’s new Single-Use Plastics Directive, plastic caps and lids will be required to remain attached to beverage containers of up to three liters in volume.

With this in mind, TriMas Packaging is now offering tethered cap solutions throughout Europe – caps that remain permanently attached to a container after opening and during use.

Affaba & Ferrari’s range of tethered caps meets the EU’s requirements by offering several benefits to manufacturers, distributors and even consumers. The innovative tethered cap design ensures that the cap remains securely attached to the container when opened and in use. It is so robust that the bottle can be opened and closed over 15 times without compromising the integrity of the cap.

Both manufacturers and distributors benefit from the cap’s versatility and flexible application possibilities: Due to the cap’s compatibility with both PET and HDPE bottles, costly neck changes are not required in the production process. The tethered caps are also suitable for aseptic filling, so manufacturers and distributors can ensure hygienic production.

Additionally, a tamper-evident ring, for added protection, helps manufacturers guarantee product safety for consumers, who also benefit from the cap locking into a wide-angled position when opened – for convenient pouring and drinking.



