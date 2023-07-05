In this article, Graphic Packaging International (GPI) expounds upon the advantages of fiber-based solutions for produce packaging.

We also look at the innovative paper band for produce packaging created by Mondi and Swiss converter ATS-Tanner, and MULTIVAC sets its sights on sealing and labelling solutions for fruit and vegetable trays.

GPI: Bringing Fresh Produce Back to the Future with Fiber-based Packaging

While packaging undeniably offers utility in protecting and preserving products through the supply chain, the days of shrink film, oversized plastic bags, and non-recyclable plastic trays are surely over.

Mondi and ATS-Tanner Launch Paper Band for Food Bundles and Multipacks

Mondi, a global leader in sustainable packaging and paper, has collaborated with Swiss converter ATS-Tanner to create an innovative paper band, which can hold individually labelled products or bundles reducing unnecessary plastic.

MULTIVAC Roadshow Focuses on Sealing, Labeling Fruit & Vegetable Trays

In addition to full-wrap labeling, which has already become established in the market, MULTIVAC offers two other high-quality and sustainable packaging solutions for fresh produce trays.