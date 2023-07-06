Industry-leading Turkish flavor company Aromsa, whose products include sauces, toppings, extracts and seasonings, was faced with a challenge. The company was fully committed to its sustainability strategy, but it had also started to work with a new customer who wanted to use stainless-steel containers for shipping. This would require an investment into approximately 250 stainless-steel containers, which is a costly packaging solution. In addition to high price, there are also the logistical costs of storage and maintenance, washing and sterilizing the containers.

Mondi was invited to develop an alternative solution and proposed the TankerBox, which Aromsa trialed on their production line. After a few months of close collaboration and innovation at the Aromsa facilities, the TankerBox was ready for Aromsa’s commercial use.

Produced from corrugated cardboard and developed as a substitute for the traditional Intermediate Bulk Container (IBC) and metal barrel, the TankerBox is an innovative product and a more sustainable solution. Its patented design consists of 5 parts: an outer box, inner octabin, angle frame, bottom star and top cover pieces. It offers an intelligent discharge system with two alternative design options for discharging either from the top or bottom and is structured to minimize residual contents in the product.

“We can do all the operations we did with the stainless-steel container with the TankerBox much more comfortably,” said Nil Okyar, Production Manager at Aromsa. “We have been able to simplify transportation because we now avoid the return event associated with metal containers. We can also stock and ship the TankerBox on top of each other, gaining storage space and doubling the shipping capacity. These benefits were only possible because of the excellent collaboration with Mondi.”

In comparison to its metal drum or IBC equivalents, the TankerBox’s optimized design creates cost advantages from efficiencies in storage and logistics, as it does not need to be chemically cleaned or returned as empty cargo. Additional benefits include easy handling and integration into filling lines as well as printability for brand enhancement.

“We pride ourselves on working with our customers to fulfil their requirements,” said Gozdecan Demir, Heavy Duty Sales and Business Development Manager for Mondi. “We designed this solution for Aromsa, and it worked perfectly because it was based on their needs. It is this level of collaboration which leads to excellence and success.”

Tankerbox can be safely used in various industries, including chemistry, paint, pharmaceuticals, and oil, as well as in the food industry for concentrated beverages, industrial liquid food and additives, alcoholic drinks, milk, and dairy products.