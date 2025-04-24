Mondi's Containerboard a Sustainable, High-Performance Solution

Mondi's ProVantage containerboard paper grades range, available in both brown and white, ensures that businesses can meet the growing demand for sustainable packaging without compromising on performance. From fully recycled to 100% fresh fiber, the containerboard papers provide a strong foundation for corrugated packaging and are also well-suited for applications like honeycomb structures and fiber drums.

Fit-for-purpose solutions for every packaging need

Mondi's ProVantage paper range meets the packaging needs of applications in ecommerce, fresh fruit & vegetable and heavy-duty applications, offering a variety of paper grades that balance strength, sustainability, and printability. The portfolio includes:

Appearance grades for premium printability and standout branding

Kraft grades for superior strength and protection

Recycled grades that deliver a sustainable edge

Semi-Chem grades for moisture resistance and durability, ideal for long-distance transportation

"As sustainability expectations rise, businesses need packaging that protects their products while reducing environmental impact," says Remy Eecke, Senior Value Chain and Sustainability Manager at Mondi Containerboard. "Our containerboard papers are 100% recyclable and made from 100% sustainably sourced raw materials, giving brands the edge they need in a competitive, eco-conscious marketplace."

Investing in innovation for the future

Mondi has been at the forefront of papermaking innovation for over 100 years, continually investing in technology to provide reliable solutions. Recent advancements include the paper machine at the Ružomberok mill in Slovakia, which launched the ProVantage SmartKraft White paper grade in 2021. This Kraft Top White grade combines fresh and recycled fibers, offering both strength and printability for brands looking to make an impact.

Once fully ramped up, the machine at Mondi Duino will produce 420,000 tonnes of high-quality recycled containerboard annually, increasing Mondi's integration and enhancing security of supply for customers.

Enhancing efficiency with expert support and digital solutions

Reliable supply and consistent quality keep operations running smoothly, but expert support can elevate efficiency even further. Mondi provides customers with expert support and digital tools designed to optimize production efficiency and reduce waste. The Orange Board technical sales service helps customers maximize board performance, troubleshoot production challenges, and enhance output, all while minimizing waste.

Efficiency doesn't stop at materials - it extends to how you manage your supply chain. The myMondi platform supports businesses by simplifying procurement, tracking deliveries, and providing valuable insights into material selection, helping companies make data-driven decisions to improve their supply chain management.

A long-term partner for success in a changing market environment

With a diverse portfolio, a secure supply chain, and over a century of expertise, Mondi Containerboard is the trusted partner businesses need to navigate evolving market demands. By combining sustainability, innovation, and expert support, Mondi is helping companies across various industries-such as ecommerce, fresh produce, and heavy-duty applications-optimize production, reduce environmental impact, and meet the growing demand for sustainable packaging solutions.