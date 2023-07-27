In a major shift in its product portfolio, WinCup, a leading national manufacturer of disposable foodservice products, has announced it will transition its core traditional products, including foam cups, food containers, bowls, lids, and polypropylene straws, to its Vio® biodegradable* technology platform.

Founded in 1961, WinCup has grown into a national leader in foodservice packaging products. Over the decades, its foam to-go cups, lids and containers have become a preferred option for many major national brands.

Under its current leadership, WinCup made a commitment to focus on innovative solutions that are more environmentally friendly than its traditional offerings. The company first launched Vio cups in 2016, and they have become very popular for customers seeking biodegradable solutions. Moving forward, all of WinCup’s foam products will be manufactured with this Vio technology.

“Here in the U.S., the reality is that less than 10% of plastic actually gets recycled, and the vast majority of foodservice items end up in a landfill,” said Brad Laporte, WinCup’s CEO. “Our Vio branded products tackle this issue head on, and our Vio foam will biodegrade in a majority of landfills in about four years versus traditional plastic that takes decades or even centuries to go away.”

Laporte added: “The time is right for WinCup to take an eco-friendly leadership position in the industry by investing in our customers and transitioning all of our WinCup branded foam, lids, and polypropylene straws to the Vio biodegradable technology, not because it’s easy, but because it’s the right thing to do.”

The Vio product line offers numerous benefits that align with WinCup's commitment to the environment and customer satisfaction.

Vio is created with an FDA food contact safe additive that allows products to biodegrade. Vio products are also recyclable in foam recycling programs or facilities where available, helping to ensure a reduced environmental impact. Vio foam maintains the strength and comfort associated with traditional foam so that customers enjoy the same quality and functionality without compromising their experience.

Because WinCup is committed to making eco-friendly alternatives accessible to all, cost for Vio products will remain the same as its traditional foam products. WinCup's dedication to affordability ensures that environmental responsibility is within reach for businesses of all sizes.

News of the Vio transition comes as WinCup’s sustainable brand phade® is also making major impacts nationwide in the straw, stirrer, and paper cup segments among multiple channels such as restaurants, big box retailers, hospitality, and professional sports.

WinCup’s focus on sustainable solutions was bolstered in September 2020 when Los Angeles-based global private investment firm Atar Capital acquired the company. Among Atar’s core principles is a commitment to sustainability and investing in companies that work toward protecting the environment.

* Vio® cups biodegrade 92% after 4 years, Vio® lids biodegrade 86.8% after 7.9 years, & Vio® straws biodegrade 88.5% after 7 years. Tested under conditions that simulate both wetter and biologically active landfills, using the ASTM D5511 test. Wetter or biologically active landfills may not exist in your area. The stated rate and extent of degradation do not mean that the product will continue to decompose.



