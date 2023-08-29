Automated cotton inserters in the PharmafillTM line from packaging machinery manufacturer Deitz Co. now feature an optional Cotton Fault Reject System that automatically inspects each bottle after insertion and verifies the cotton has been properly inserted into the bottle. Using proprietary sensor technology, the Cotton Fault Reject System automatically verifies the presence of an upright bottle with cotton nestled inside and rejects any bottle that has tipped over, lacks cotton, or has cotton creeping over the rim. Ensuring that only bottles passing the inspection advance downstream, the innovation promotes smooth bottle capping, neck banding, and heat sealing downstream without errors or interruptions.

Suitable for food, nutrition, pharmaceutical, and other manufacturers and contract packagers, the automated error detection system also includes an adjustable timing delay to permit installation at varying distances downstream from the cotton insertion machine. The system may be easily moved during changeovers based on the line speed, bottle size, and other factors.

The packaging automation advance is available on the company's three automated cottoner models. The CS1 cotton machine automates the manual insertion process on a compact footprint, the CS2 cottoner increases insertion speeds, and the CS10 doubles production capacity for speeds up to 180 pieces per minute. The cotton inserting machines are designed and manufactured at the company's Wall, New Jersey headquarters and delivered with a full warranty.

