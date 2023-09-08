After successfully introducing RayoformTM EUP60 into the global market, Innovia Films has extended the range by developing a thinner version, EUP50, to accompany it and to deliver thinner material. At only 50 microns, and with a density of 0.55 g/cm3, EUP50 is a high yield, high opacity, matt in-mold label (IML) film.

The BOPP material is in line with “Design for Recycling” recommendations given by RecyClass, which state that PP-based In-Mold Label technology is considered fully compatible with colored PP recycling.

“EUP50 is perfect for labels for small- to medium-sized packaging in all food areas, whether you are molding to polypropylene or polyethylene containers,” explains Alasdair McEwen, Product Manager, Labels & Graphics, at Innovia Films. “EUP50 allows you to down-gauge significantly where a thicker film is not needed, but also has the added benefit of reducing distortion in thin wall containers and lids after molding,” adds McEwen.

The key to the success of EUP50 is the material science behind its formulation, which has ensured outstanding ink adhesion using UV cured and conventional offset inks, even at extremely high sheet feeding speeds.

Lucija Kralj, Labels Business Unit Director at Innovia films, adds, “Films for IML are a core part of our label offerings here at Innovia, and the addition of EUP50 to our range is just the next step in building an innovative portfolio of products, with more additions to come.”

To find out more, please email: labels@innoviafilms.com



