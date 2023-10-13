Berry Global has introduced a new range of upmarket reusable plastic cups for the foodservice industry, to meet increasing demand for alternative solutions to single-use packaging. Available in a variety of sizes for hot and cold beverages, including soups, and ideal for both on-site and takeaway requirements, the Berry Cup Range combines reusability with a premium quality feel and high-impact branding opportunities.

The announcement comes in the wake of legislative measures aiming to reduce plastic in packaging, and an increased receptiveness to reusable packaging among consumers.

The new drinking cups are exceptionally durable and have a reusable feel. All are dishwasher safe and have an inside stacking rim and ribs with smooth curves for improved cleaning. This also ensures that they retain their premium quality feel even after they have been used several times. The stackable design means they occupy minimal space.

Despite their durability, the cups are lightweight and can be recycled when they finally reach their end of life, as they are made from high-quality polypropylene (PP), which is safe for food contact and easy to recycle.

In addition, the Berry Cup Range has been designed to offer brands full customization opportunities to further elevate the customer experience.

“We aimed to create a range of plastic cups that is not only reusable but also serve as a canvas for customized expressions for individual businesses,” explained Emma Gundersen, Product Designer at Berry Superfos. “The unique rib structure makes the cups visually appealing and adds a touch of elegance. On top of that, customers can create their own unique look for their brands by playing with the In-Mold Labelling (IML) space and having logos and messages printed on the cup.”

Equally important, the reusable cups can incorporate an RFID chip or QR code to provide additional customer engagement. The RFID chip offers the ability to set up a streamlined automatic return deposit system and refill options. It also ensures efficient cup maintenance through wash cycle tracking and inventory management.

“The Berry Cup Range is an example of how we help our customers to reduce waste and to minimize their environmental footprint and use of virgin materials,” said Josef Björck, Vice President of Berry CPI Food Service. “Our focus as a packaging supplier is to optimize the design process with sustainability in mind, incorporating elements such as reusability and recyclability whilst still offering our customers the opportunity to make their brand stand out with high-quality packaging solutions.”

The Berry Cup range is available in 250 ml and 500 ml sizes for hot drinks and soups and 250 ml, 400ml and 500ml sizes for cold drinks. The hot cups feature heat insulated material while the ribs ensure additional heat insulation as well as a secure grip.

