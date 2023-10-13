As heat waves raged across the planet this summer, the roll-out of Manitoba Harvest Regenerative Organic Certified® (ROC) Hemp Hearts into Whole Foods hit a chord with consumers increasingly concerned about climate change.

Biondo Group partnered with the world’s leading hemp foods brand Manitoba Harvest, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tilray Brands, to create an earth-friendly look for this offering that stood out and clearly expressed this product’s crucial soil restoration message and seed-to-shelf story. It was essential to also maintain the current Hemp Hearts visual equities and retail brand block.

“Branding within the regenerative agricultural space delivers unique creative challenges. Rather than competing against brands for market share, here Manitoba Harvest is working cooperatively with other companies on a joint mission to reduce the earth’s carbon,” said Charles Biondo, founder and CEO of Biondo Group.

While only 15% of the global farmland is cared for using regenerative practices, the movement is quickly gaining momentum. Last year, twelve major food companies, including Mars, PepsiCo, and McCain, agreed on a plan to increase farmland using regenerative practices.

According to The Organic & Non-GMO Report, 58 of the world’s top 100 food companies have either made regenerative agriculture commitments or have publicly stated regenerative agriculture pilots or intentions.

Biondo Group chose natural farm visuals and replaced the Manitoba Harvest traditional colored-coded arch to depict clean farming practices. Also a prominent logo lock-up with the ROC seal was created. The product’s “Farming for a Better Future” mission is emphasized with a green tag flag, bringing focus to the product image.

“Another challenge with growing a regenerative ag brand is how to effectively communicate and emphasize multiple benefits on both an altruistic (save the planet) and personal (taste & health) level. Simplicity is the most powerful approach; we used a clean layout and type style to communicate these clearly,” said Charles Biondo.

The package design reinforces the offering positioning statement: “Did you know that hemp is a carbon-sequestering plant? By choosing Manitoba Harvest’s Regenerative Organic Certified (ROC) Hemp Hearts, you’re making a delicious and sustainable choice for your meals while reducing your carbon footprint.”





About Manitoba Harvest





Manitoba Harvest is a pioneer and leader in branded hemp-based foods and is recognized as a Certified B Corporation and the first Canadian food company to attain a Carbonzero Certification.





To learn more about Manitoba Harvest, visit www.manitobaharvest.com









About Tilray Brands





Tilray Brands, Inc. is a leading global hemp & cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, and Latin America that is changing people’s lives for the better – one person at a time – by inspiring and empowering the worldwide community to live their very best life by providing them with products that meet the needs of their mind, body, and soul and invoke a sense of well-being.





For more information on Tilray, visit Tilray Brands, Inc.





About Biondo Group





Biondo Group is a strategic brand identity and package design firm with a 50+ year track record of building both emerging and established iconic brands. With experience spanning most CPG categories, the firm brings specific strength to the Food, Beverage, and Health arenas.

For more information, visit www.biondogroup.com.