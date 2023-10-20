PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies, is pleased to announce its sixth annual On the Rise Award winners. Developed by PMMI’s Emerging Leaders Committee, the awards recognize 10 young professionals who have demonstrated leadership potential in packaging and processing.

The winners of 2023 On the Rise Awards are:

Andrew Bates, systems engineer, JLS Automation

Stacey Harimoto, senior engineer, FANUC America Corporation

Michael Horth, senior controls engineer, Applied Manufacturing Technologies (AMT)

Jessica Juhasz, engineering manager – general industry applications, FANUC America Corporation

Becky Jurvis, sr. marketing coordinator, JHFOSTER

Naveen Nagarajan, industrial engineer, HSAUSA, LLC

Kyle Seitel, vision engineering manager & marketing coordinator, Norwalt

Ryan Swanson, applications engineer, Massman Companies

Alex Torda, regional sales executive, Accraply, Inc.

Jacob Wall, packaging engineer manager, PPC Flexible Packaging

PMMI On the Rise winners meet the following nomination criteria: young professional 35 years old or younger employed by a PMMI member company for at least two years, displays leadership potential at the company, and demonstrates a desire to advance his/her career in packaging and processing.

“PMMI and the Emerging Leaders Committee are proud to honor this year’s On the Rise Award winners who have contributed greatly to our industry and shown tremendous interest in advancing their careers,” says Jackie Sessler, North America marketing director of BEUMER Group and chair of the PMMI Emerging Leaders Committee. “This group has demonstrated they are enterprising, forward-thinking problem-solvers through their outstanding job performance and service to their communities.

Award winners were honored at PMMI’s Annual Meeting on Oct. 16, in Stone Mountain, Georgia, and received free airfare, event registration, and hotel stay. The winter issue of OEM Magazine, the official publication of PMMI, will feature profiles of the winners.

Read more about this year’s winners and the On the Rise Awards here.