TIPA, a global leader in compostable packaging solutions, has introduced a groundbreaking fully compostable and recyclable tray crafted from waste product of rice.

Not only can the trays be disposed of in compost bins in homes, due to the rare make-up of pulp, they also can be disposed of in the recycling bin, alongside paper.

The trays not only prevent air pollution caused by burning agricultural waste, but also offer a supremely eco-conscious alternative to conventional plastic packaging.

Launching to market at a crucial time as Wales joins England and Scotland with a ban on polystyrene takeaway containers, which are made of plastic, these new trays are versatile enough to house a variety of products, including produce, baked goods, and even hot foods for up to 48 hours.

Across the UK, consumers use and throw away 100 billion pieces of plastic every year. The recent plastic takeaway bans have been a welcome addition to plastic legislation. However, it has left businesses feeling lost in the search for sustainable alternatives.

True to nature’s cycle, these trays originate from natural waste and are designed to return to the earth, fully decomposing into compost at the end of their lifecycle.

Daphna Nissenbaum, TIPA’s CEO and Co-Founder, said, “TIPA is focused on delivering innovative solutions to the plastic packaging crisis, and our new product sets a benchmark for sustainability, combining both recyclability and composability.”

Nissenbaum added: “The new paddy straw tray gives incomes to farmers for agricultural waste, boosting the economy in communities who need it the most. Our new packaging gives brands surety by avoiding plastic packaging bans whilst being ethically resourced and sustainable.”

The packaging is GM free, bio-based, has extended shelf life, seamlessly fits with local waste management systems and comes in different sizes and shapes.

The packaging can be used as an alternative to paper bags, boasting durability and also serving as an effective alternative to plastic bags or boxes.

Furthermore, their natural appearance and texture can enhance the visual appeal of products, adding an organic touch to the overall presentation.

The new packaging is available to purchase in the UK, Europe, the United States, and Australia.

As a member of the UK’s Compostable Coalition, which includes brands such as Tesco, Marks and Spencer and Ocado, TIPA is the driving force behind the popularity of compostables in the UK market.

TIPA is pleased to launch its new product on the market with thanks to the acquisition of Bio4Pack earlier this year.

For more information on TIPA’s products, visit www.tipa-corp.com



