Made from all natural elements, including U.S.-grown industrial hemp, GreenTek Packaging LLC's newly launched Hemptensils™ is the first in-kind brand of plant-based disposable utensils that won't harm the environment. Developed by engineer and GreenTek Founder, Jordan Hinshaw, Hemptensil forks, spoons and knives are 100% bio-based (they have no petroleum) and are compostable, meaning they can break down heat and bacteria into water, air and carbon dioxide. If the products were to end up in a landfill, they would not be harm the environment.

Additionally, GreenTek puts a major focus on sustainable production, as well as building American communities, farms and manufacturing in accordance with the federal legalization of industrial hemp (less than 0.3% tetrahydrocannabinol) for a stronger, greener economic future. The company partners with growers in California, Kentucky and North Dakota and is also in talks with a few other co-ops that represent hundreds of acres of hemp in the Midwest to see what can be done with their waste profiles.

GreenTek purchases processed, decorticated hemp that has been converted into petroleum-free hemp pellets to produce its Hemptensils products. At its facility in Long Beach, the company combines pellets with decomposition accelerating enzymes, heats the mixture, and then injection-presses it into a custom mold.

In addition to Hemptensils, GreenTek manufactures hemp polymer cosmetic containers and secondary packaging products. The hemp polymer cosmetic containers offer an innovative solution to the billions of temporary plastic containers produced only to be thrown away. And, from exterior hemp paper boxes to compostable shipping labels, seals and stickers, GreenTek's secondary packaging products provide the essential accessories for purists and enthusiasts. The company also offers additional custom, bio-based packaging options.

The products also have a shelf life of more than four years. GreenTek is currently selling Hemptensils products on ecommerce channels, including its own website, Amazon, and the new "Shop" channels on Facebook and Instagram.