Canadian supplements company Wampole has launched new bottles made from 100% recycled materials for its natural products and nutritional supplements. The company, stating concerns about the impact of plastic waste on the environment, says it is taking concrete action to reduce its ecological footprint with the packaging. With the gradual introduction of these new bottles to the market, Wampole is aiming to commercialize 30% of its products in packaging made from recycled materials by the end of 2021.

These new bottles are made in Canada and will be packaged at Wampole's facilities in Quebec. Several Wampole products are already available online and in Canadian pharmacies in the new ecological bottles. The "ECO — bottle made from recycled materials" logo has been developed to allow consumers to easily identify these products when making their purchases.

"Providing natural health products in bottles made from 100% recycled materials seemed like an obvious first step in our environmental approach,” saysLouis-Philip Vermeersch, general manager, Wampole. “We offer products that help maintain the health of consumers, which is intimately linked to the health of our planet."

