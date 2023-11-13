Eco-Products® is adding two new sets of lids – one for paper hot cups and the other for molded fiber ovals, rectangles and bowls – to its industry-leading array of fiber-based items designed to help operators everywhere, but especially those in markets where local ordinances prevent the use of foodservice plastic.

Launched as part of the award-winning Vanguard® line, the innovative new lids are made with renewable molded fiber, are BPI-Certified compostable and are manufactured with no-added PFAS.

The rectangular lids feature patent-pending “snap-on” corners that provide audible confirmation that the lid has been secured in place, while the oval and bowl lids include tabs that fold under the rim to lock the lid on.

“Having access to a broad assortment of fiber-based items is proving essential for an increasing number of foodservice operators,” said Nicole Tariku, Director of Product Development for Eco-Products. “Our plan is to continue adding items with innovative performance features that make life easier for those adjusting to new regulatory requirements.”

The hot cup lids come in 8 oz and 12–24 oz sizes. The container lids are available in a wide array of sizes – everything from 24-oz bowls all the way to 48-oz ovals, with more sizes coming in 2024. They are all certified by the Biodegradable Products Institute (BPI) and meet ASTM standards for commercial compostability.

The new products are the latest additions to Vanguard, a groundbreaking line that includes a variety of compostable plates, bowls, clamshells, containers and lids. Vanguard, which uses a proprietary chemistry to achieve grease resistance, has earned the coveted GreenScreen Certified™ Silver designation for avoiding the use of added PFAS and other chemicals of high concern or known regrettable substitutes.

Eco-Products offers a wide range of innovative products — including bowls, cups, lids, plates, containers, straws and utensils — made from renewable and recycled resources. Learn more at www.ecoproducts.com.



