Davis-Standard, a global leader in the design and manufacturing of extrusion and converting technology, has announced that its Pawcatuck, CT, headquarters and largest manufacturing facility has achieved ISO 14001 certification. This milestone underscores the company's ongoing dedication to environmental responsibility and sustainability in its operations as part of defined 2025 ESG commitments. The company's Pawcatuck facility joins its locations in Fulton, N.Y., Vantaa, Finland, Dusseldorf, Germany, and Ecublens, Switzerland, which are already ISO 14001 certified. All of Davis-Standard’s global manufacturing sites are slated to become ISO 14001 certified by 2025.

ISO 14001 is an internationally recognized standard for environmental management systems, emphasizing a systematic approach to managing environmental impact. The certification acknowledges Davis-Standard's commitment to environmentally friendly practices, compliance with applicable legal requirements, and continual improvement in environmental performance.

"At Davis-Standard, we believe in taking proactive measures to minimize our environmental impact and contribute to the plastics circular economy," said CEO Giovanni Spitale. "The ISO 14001 certification for our Pawcatuck facility is a testament to our ongoing efforts to integrate sustainability into every aspect of our business, be it in new machines or retrofit upgrades to process biopolymers or circular economy structures to energy-efficient and waste-reducing equipment designs."

In addition to achieving ISO 14001 certification, Davis-Standard is actively pursuing initiatives to reduce its carbon footprint as it relates to the use of carbon pollution-free electricity at our facilities. The company recognizes its critical role in the plastics industry and is committed to advancing sustainable practices. This commitment is evident not only in certifications but also in the design and manufacturing of equipment that addresses environmental concerns.

"We understand the importance of innovation in promoting sustainability in our industry," added Spitale. "Our team is dedicated to developing cutting-edge technology that not only meets our customers' needs but also aligns with their and our environmental goals. We are continuously working on designing equipment that enhances efficiency and reduces environmental impact."

Davis-Standard's focus on sustainability goes beyond regulatory compliance, reflecting a corporate culture prioritizing Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles. Davis-Standard reflects this value in the organization of Davis-Standard Community Days, events where employees help local communities with activities like trash cleanup projects and tree planting.

The company continues to invest in research and development to stay at the forefront of environmentally conscious solutions, ensuring its products contribute positively to the circular economy.

This achievement is a significant milestone for Davis-Standard, highlighting its commitment to environmental stewardship and setting a standard for responsible business practices in the plastics industry.

For more information about Davis-Standard and its sustainability initiatives, please visit https://davisstandard.com/sustainability/.