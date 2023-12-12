TAPPI and AICC, co-producers of the mega corrugated event SuperCorrExpo® (SCE) 2024, have announced Jake Hall and Greg Gumbel will be keynote speakers at the corrugated industry’s quadrennial event taking place September 8-12, 2024, in Orlando, Florida.

Jake Hall is a leading voice in the manufacturing industry. Through his popular platform, The Manufacturing Millennial, Jake seeks to educate manufacturing professionals on the latest cutting-edge automation and manufacturing technologies and their transformative impact on the industry. Committed to the long-term sustainability and growth of manufacturing, he is a fervent advocate for drawing Millennials and Gen Z into the industry, recognizing the vital role they play in driving innovation and progress.

At SuperCorrExpo® 2024, Jake will bring light to key innovations within the corrugated industry, as well as strategies for attracting and retaining the younger generation of professionals.

Greg Gumbel is a renowned sports broadcaster with 50 years of experience, known for covering a wide range of major sports events including the NFL, NBA, MLB, and the Olympics, and hosting programs like “The NFL Today.” In 2001, Gumbel made history when he became the first African-American announcer to call play-by-play of a major sports championship in the United States when he announced Super Bowl XXXV for the CBS network.

Gumbel has also been a key figure in March Madness since 1988, anchoring CBS’s coverage alongside notable analysts. His broadcasting excellence has earned him three Emmy awards and the prestigious Pat Summerall Award.

At SuperCorrExpo®, Gumbel will be presenting Rewind, Review, and Replay, an entertaining and motivational presentation which draws on his personal stories, anecdotes, and insights from the world of sports.

“We are honored to have Jake Hall and Greg Gumbel join us as keynote speakers at SuperCorrExpo®,” said TAPPI CEO and President Larry N. Montague. “Jake's expertise in manufacturing technology and Greg's lively presentation will offer our attendees a diverse and enriching experience. We are also in the process of lining up two more esteemed keynote speakers to further enhance the caliber and diversity of our program."

SuperCorrExpo® 2024 takes place at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida. Considered one of the most influential corrugated packaging-focused trade shows in the Western Hemisphere, SCE brings together more than 6,000 producers and suppliers from over 70 countries. A record number of representatives from corrugated manufacturers from around the world are expected to attend in 2024.

“SuperCorrExpo® is shaping up to be an extraordinary event,” said AICC President Michael D'Angelo. “With a record number of international participants and an exceptional lineup of speakers and exhibitors, we are eagerly anticipating an event that promises unparalleled opportunities for learning, networking and growth.”

To learn more about how to be a part of this fast-selling event, contact SuperCorrExpo® Sales Director Linda Cohen via email at lcohen@tappi.org or by phone at 914-944-0377.

About TAPPI

TAPPI is the leading association for the worldwide paper, packaging, tissue and converting industries and publisher of Paper360° featuring CorrFocus, Tissue360° and TAPPI Journal. Through information exchange, events, trusted content and networking opportunities, TAPPI helps members elevate their performance by providing solutions that lead to better, faster and more cost-effective ways of doing business. For more information, visit TAPPI’s website.

About AICC

AICC, the Independent Packaging Association, represents the independent North American manufacturers of corrugated, folding carton and rigid box packaging products and the suppliers to the industry. AICC offers a number of services to its members, including national and regional meetings, industry information and specific training programs for industry professionals.