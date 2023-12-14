Global packaging developer and manufacturer TIPA launched a first-of-its-kind fully compostable coffee pod lid, in collaboration with technology innovation company ATI.

Conscious consumers are making a switch to compostable coffee pods. Nespresso has launched compostable pods in France and Switzerland; however, brands are struggling to develop an effective eco-friendly lid that complies with all qualitative aspects. TIPA and ATI’s compostable lid, with OTR and WVTR, is the solution.

Unique is the fact that this compostable lidding material can be optimized alongside the coffee grind, ensuring the highest extraction quality. The material, patent-protected by ATI, fits all compostable coffee pods and its specific coffee filling-lines. The lidding material is suitable for all pod variations fitting the Nespresso system.

Its origin ensures that consumers receive a fully compostable product which can be disposed of in food waste bins as described in the UK and EU adopted protocol EN 13432 or EN 14995. This also complements the recent UK mandate for food waste collection by 2026 and the US government’s food loss and waste reduction goals, which aims to cut domestic food waste by 50% by the year 2030.

This lid has been made possible with the use of TIPA’s laminate that has a zero-waste end of life. When disposed of in a compost bin, the lid – and the pod – turn into nutrient-rich soil within a few months.

This development surpasses popular consumer brands, whose compostable coffee pod lid has several failings, including poor sealing properties, delamination, inconsistent flow - or no flow at all, no barrier protection and even materials migrating into the coffee.

Plastic and aluminum coffee pods have dominated the market, despite 29,000 plastic coffee pods ending up in landfills every minute and decomposing at a slow enough rate that the next 20 generations will still be able to see them. Furthermore, a recent study from Wageningen University and Research (WUR) found that compostable coffee pods are the most sustainable option for single-serve coffee units. In 2022 consumers viewed compostability as one the most environmentally sustainable end-of-life disposal method for packaging, which makes TIPA & ATI’s innovation a game-changing development in the world of sustainable at-home coffee making. The new lid is plant-based and certified by OK Biobased in their official laboratories, achieving the highest accreditation of 4 stars. This rating ensures the carbon content of the product is at least 80 percent, meaning the carbon is derived from renewable raw materials.

TIPA is on a mission to end the plastic crisis, creating fully compostable packaging which leaves no trace.

Daphna Nissenbaum, TIPA’s CEO and Co-Founder, said: “While compostable coffee pods have been on the market for several years, the market is yet to develop effective lids to complement the pods. Within this collaboration with ATI, TIPA has delivered a superior solution to the coffee market. The compostable coffee pod lids ensure that there is a fully compostable and circular solution for coffee lovers while giving brands eco-friendly solutions developed by experts.”

Mark Klep, ATI’s CEO and Founder, said: “Over the last thirteen years we have been pioneering the developments of laboratory-certified, durable, and fully compostable packaging solutions. Our latest achievement of a patented coffee pod lidding material developed with OTR and WVTR in partnership with TIPA is a milestone for sustainability in the coffee industry.”

The new lid is available to purchase in the UK, Europe, and the USA.

For more information on TIPA’s products visit www.tipa-corp.com.

For more information on ATI visit www.groupati.com.