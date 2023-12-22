Vonco Products is an award-winning contract manufacturer of flexible packaging that supports some of the world’s largest medical and consumer companies. CEO Keith Smith recently sat down with Packaging Strategies to discuss packaging innovations in both the consumer sector and the medical sector.

Smith touched on how makers of medical packaging – such as fluid bags – are in some ways taking their cue from the consumer sector.

“Sustainable packaging is the hottest topic right now,” Smith said. “Consumer product companies are already there. They’re already in the middle of launching new sustainable products. Flexible containers for fluids – in and out of the body – are disposable products, and [medical companies] might not be focused on sustainability. However, that’s really starting to change quickly.”

As an example, Smith notes that the post-consumer recycled (PCR) products and recycle-ready products that have grown ubiquitous on the consumer side are also gaining momentum on the health care side.

Smith also touched on the “tremendous strains” on foil packaging markets, which stem largely from continued tariffs and new duties on imported converter-grade aluminum foil from South Korea and Thailand. As a result, coming up with foil replacement strategies has been a huge focus of the company.

Be sure to check out the entire podcast interview, in which Smith also talks about:

How, in a world of supply chain disruptions, flexible packaging plays a crucial role in managing and reducing excess inventory.

Success stories and best practices for businesses looking to implement effective de-stocking strategies.

How companies can strike a balance between cost-effectiveness and supply chain resiliency when utilizing contract manufacturing services for packaging.