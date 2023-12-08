Foils are ubiquitous in CPG and have countless uses and applications. In this article, we look at foil packaging from three different but equally intriguing perspectives.

First, we look at the recent launch of a new version of BOBST’s NOVAFOIL 106 hot foil stamper, dedicated to the application of holograms. This new offering ties into the key issue of brand protection.

Second, we look at how a company’s choice of printing equipment can reduce waste when using foil in pharmaceutical blister packs.

Finally, we look at a really fun aspect of foil in packaging, namely, the use of foil to greatly enhance the aesthetic appeal of CPG packaging.

BOBST’s new hologram application system uses connected tools to maximize efficiency

Building on the innovative technology of the NOVAFOIL 106, BOBST has launched a new version of the hot foil stamper, dedicated to the application of holograms. Featuring a completely redesigned hologram application system, the NOVAFOIL 106 H gives converters maximum flexibility and efficiency for hot stamping transfer with holograms.

Only two years ago, the NOVAFOIL 106 was introduced. It was the first inline hot film-stamping machine from BOBST offering an advanced cross-foiling option, increasing its efficiency and versatility. It also offered a new level of embellishment quality with its redesigned platen section – ensuring longer dwell time, stable platen temperature and higher pressure. Reliability, coupled with cost-efficient foil use and great flexibility, is also the basis for the new version of this compact and productive machine.

READ MORE

In-line Digital Printing and Waste Reduction

Earlier this year, Packaging Strategies reached out to Craig Stobie, Director of Global Strategic Sectors, Domino Printing Sciences, about the role of in-line digital printing in reducing waste in blister pack printing. Here is what Stobie had to say:

The pharmaceutical sector, and, in particular, blister pack printing is one example where in-line digital printing is helping manufacturers to reduce waste, improve efficiency, and increase line agility. Until recently, most pharmaceutical manufacturers would buy blister foils pre-printed with product names, dosage information, and branding and use a basic in-line printing or embossing system to add a batch code and expiry date to the blister in human-readable text.

Introducing in-line digital printing, with applications such as Domino’s K600G, provides additional flexibility and can allow manufacturers to respond much more quickly and efficiently to changes in print requirements. In the past, manufacturers would typically have to wait several days or even weeks for pre-printed foils to arrive in the event of a change in product design. With in-line digital printing, manufacturers can switch from one design to the other in a fraction of the time. The technology also makes it economically viable to do much smaller batches.

READ MORE

Premium Labels & Packaging Solutions Wins Bronze at FSEA Gold Leaf Awards

Premium Label & Packaging Solutions announced in June that Overnight Labels, its facility located in Deer Park, New York, won a Bronze Award at the 30th Annual Gold Leaf Awards for Best Use of Cold Foil (Label or Carton).

The winning label is a shrink sleeve produced for longtime client OL Products for Metamorphia Tanning Lotion. The luxury ingredients inside of the bottle pair perfectly with the green, black, and gold “marble” packaging design that exudes opulence.