Premium Label & Packaging Solutions announced in June that Overnight Labels, its facility located in Deer Park, New York, won a Bronze Award at the 30th Annual Gold Leaf Awards for Best Use of Cold Foil (Label or Carton).

The winning label is a shrink sleeve produced for longtime client OL Products for Metamorphia Tanning Lotion. The luxury ingredients inside of the bottle pair perfectly with the green, black, and gold “marble” packaging design that exudes opulence.

To achieve the multi-faceted look, Overnight Labels used a holographic foil and applied a spot matte to sections of the black. To add dimension and a tactile effect, a UV silkscreen was applied to the gold, which increased the complexity of the printing process.

Known for its expertise in both specialty finishes and shrink sleeves, Overnight Labels has won numerous industry awards. Chris Payne, CEO of Premium Labels & Packaging Solutions, said, "We always strive to maintain a level of excellence for everything we print, especially when a job calls for intricate details. We are honored that the judges recognized us for our craftsmanship.”

The competition evaluates submissions that utilize a wide range of specialty finishing techniques, from foil stamping and embossing to specialty coating, film laminating, laser cutting, die-cutting, and cold-foil applications. A record number of entries were received from countries worldwide, including the United States, Canada, India, Italy, Switzerland, Poland, Denmark, Japan, South Africa, and Taiwan.

“Our FSEA Gold Leaf Awards Competition showcases how embellishments have become a catalyst in the printing industry,” says FSEA executive director Jeff Peterson. “The creativity and technology used in the pieces we receive continue to amaze us every year, from greeting cards and book covers to folding cartons and labels.”

Premium Label & Packaging Solutions was formed in 2021 to bring together a group of award-winning converters with decades of experience in the Pharmaceutical, Nutraceutical, Beauty, Food & Beverage, and Household Product industries. Forming one company with redundant capabilities, a large fleet of state-of-the-art equipment, and market proficiency offers the personal touch of a small business with the infrastructure of a large organization and a unique quick-turn model that puts exceptional quality, speed, and customer service first. They supply pressure sensitive labels, shrink sleeves, extended content labels, and flexible packaging to CPG companies nationwide.