Great Northern Packaging Wins Big at 2020 Excellence in Flexography Awards

Great Northern Packaging has received The Best in Show Award and a Gold Award in the Combined Corrugated category in the 2020 Excellence in Flexography Awards competition.

The winning packaging, the 3M Rock Your Workday Box, stood out for its flexographic print quality that achieved a good tonal range and exceptional detailed image quality.

Also notable about this project was an objective to move the existing display out of an oversized, two-piece litho application and into a single-pass, high graphic flexo print with in-line diecutting. With expertise in multi-color direct print on corrugated, the Great Northern team successfully provided the customer with comparable visual quality at a much greater value.

The 2020 FTA Excellence in Flexography Awards is the premier awards program for the flexographic industry. Its mission is to honor outstanding companies who have made exceptional quality and precise consistency their mission in the pursuit of printing excellence.