Element[AL] Wines has been announced from Bogle Family Wine Collection as the first-of-its-kind wine brand with 750ml aluminum wine bottles that are shockingly lightweight, infinitely recyclable, and are made in the shape of a traditional wine bottle. The new environmentally friendly format will shatter expectations about how and when wine can be enjoyed and answer the call-to-action from the wine industry to rethink glass bottles, the largest contributor to wine’s carbon footprint. Starting January 2024, the Element[AL] portfolio will be available in 100% recyclable aluminum bottles with four varietals, Chardonnay, Pinot Grigio, Rosé and Pinot Noir. Each wine varietal is grown in sustainable vineyards throughout California’s premier growing regions.

“Element[AL] is more than just the launch of a new wine brand, it’s the beginning of a new way of thinking for the wine industry,” said Jody Bogle, Vice President of Consumer Relations at Bogle Family Wine Collection. “We began by looking for ways to lightweight our existing glass bottles, and that led to a more radical approach that we feel consumers are ready to embrace.”

Element[AL] was forged after nearly three years of research and development. The brand is the first to market with new aluminum wine bottle technology that beckons the eye with a sleek silhouette reminiscent of traditional glass wine bottles yet provides environmental responsibility without compromise on taste, design, and function. Unlike traditional glass bottles, Element[AL]’s giftable bottle is label-less and is dressed in a 360° deco design printed directly on the bottle featuring bespoke hand-drawn artwork that is unique to each varietal. Through internal research, Element[AL] also concluded that there is no perceived taste difference between aluminum and glass bottles as the result of a blind taste test of wines aged for one year in glass versus aluminum bottles.

“We’ve been developing Element[AL] for over three years,” said Paul Englert, Vice President of Marketing at Bogle Family Wine Collection. “We were committed to finding a way to dramatically reduce the carbon footprint of traditional wine bottles in a manner that still connected with consumers. Our comprehensive research indicates exceptionally high consumer purchase interest for this game-changing aluminum wine bottle.”

Why Package Wine in Aluminum?

Glass bottles are the biggest contributor to the wine industry’s carbon footprint. The majority of U.S. wine is purchased for immediate consumption rather than aging, which necessitates a need to rethink the glass vessel for everyday wine enjoyment. The benefits of Element[AL]’s aluminum wine bottles include:

Easy to Recycle

Aluminum can be recycled indefinitely without losing its quality.

Recycling rates of aluminum are higher than glass recycling rates.

Aluminum is more valuable for municipal recycling programs than glass or plastic.

Aluminum requires only 5% of the original energy to create the next generation.

While some municipalities no longer recycle glass, aluminum is still widely recycled.

Lightweight

Element[AL] aluminum wine bottles are 80% lighter than an average glass wine bottle (90g v. 500g).

Compared to shipping glass bottles, Element[AL] aluminum wine bottles save roughly 11,500lbs of weight per truckload for the same amount of wine, roughly the weight of an African Elephant.

Element[AL] shipments can fit 43% more cases of wine per truck while keeping the total load 3% lighter in comparison to glass.

Smaller

Element[AL] bottles are slightly smaller than a typical wine bottle due to having thinner walls and no punt, while still holding the standard 750mL. This smaller size allows more cases of wine per truck, as well as saving space in your pantry or on the shelf.

Shatterproof

Element[AL] aluminum bottles look great anywhere a glass bottle is acceptable, and can go many places where glass cannot, including pools, beaches, stadiums, and more.

Element[AL] Wines will be available to consumers beginning in January 2024 with an SRP of $16.99, and in-store with major retailers nationwide in March 2024. Prior to its national roll out, Element[AL] Wines will be previewed at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival as the official wine of the festival, which kicks off on January 18th in Utah. Element[AL] will also be available in select international markets throughout 2024. To learn more about Element[AL], please visit www.elementalwines.com.