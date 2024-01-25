TekniPlex Consumer Products, a globally integrated provider of innovative solutions through materials science and manufacturing technologies, has introduced paper-based liners recyclable wherever paper recycling streams are available, and compatible with conventional induction heat sealing equipment.

The company’s ProTecSeals® Recyclable IHS Liners are suitable for a wide range of bottles and jars, making them ideal for packaging products such as vitamins, supplements, protein powders, peanut butter and other non-reactive, non-acidic dry products.

Comprised of paper made from tree pulp, the ProTecSeals® liners are 100% recyclable in the paper stream while providing the same protective properties as conventional liners. The resulting liner has moisture and oxygen barrier, leak resistance, contaminant prevention and shelf-life extension equal to a standard IHS liner. Tamper evidence features also can be incorporated. The printed recycling instructions on the liner can be supplemented or replaced with brand messaging, adding real estate for under-the-cap marketing opportunities.

Demonstrating the sustainability-minded, product waste-counteracting purpose of premium liner solutions, TekniPlex Consumer Products’ ProTecSeals® are compatible with a wide variety of substrates typically used for containers, including glass, polyethylene terephthalate (PET), polyethylene (PE), and polypropylene (PP). And since ProTecSeals® liners are completely recyclable, their utilization can help make an entire package fully recyclable – an attractive differentiator for products across various categories that can help consumer packaged goods companies achieve sustainability goals.

“ProTecSeals® liners are a 100% recyclable solution offering the same protective properties and peace of mind as conventional induction seal liners, and without requiring investment or upgrades to traditional heat sealing equipment,” said Eldon Schaffer, CEO of TekniPlex Consumer Products. “They exemplify TekniPlex’s ‘Sustainability And’ philosophy, which aims to bolster eco-friendliness without sacrificing product performance – and often even enhancing it.”



