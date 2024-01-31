Bob's Red Mill bags are now recyclable through Ridwell, a recycling service that will pick up multi-layer plastic bags right from consumer's doorsteps.

The company also announced that as part of its zero waste program, it is partnering with Ridwell to recycle scrap generated at the mill on its packaging lines.

Ridwell picks up hundreds of items that cannot be recycled curbside - including plastic film, clothes and textiles, batteries, lightbulbs, clamshell containers, and electronics - and works with their partners to ensure they are reused or recycled responsibly. Consumers can simply sort their clean, dry items into the provided bags and place them in their Ridwell bin for pickup every two weeks.

Ridwell is normally $18 per month, but Bob's Red Mill + Ridwell are offering consumers one month free, to start.