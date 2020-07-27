Rubbermaid®, a leader in home organization and food storage solutions, has formed a partnership with international recycling leader, TerraCycle®, to make all brands of well-used food storage containers recyclable in the U.S. and Canada. Through this new partnership, Rubbermaid helps ensure all glass and plastic food storage containers will have a sustainable end to their lifecycle.

Rubbermaid has been pioneering high-quality, innovative products for over 80 years. This superior quality already makes the brand’s products a more a sustainable solution than many products out there today. The TerraCycle program is another step toward the brand’s existing sustainability efforts and making Rubbermaid products an even stronger choice for environmentally conscious consumers or for anyone looking to lead a more sustainable life.

“Our food storage products help keep food fresh to reduce waste and are made better to enable a long life of reusability. Partnering with TerraCycle allows us to create an even more sustainable product lifecycle, while giving consumers an easy way to recycle their well-used containers whenever they are ready to upgrade to our newest innovations. As an exclusive partner in our category, we are excited to be leading the way,” said Ryan Hall, marketing director, Food Storage at Newell Brands.

Through the Rubbermaid Food Storage Recycling Program, consumers can now send in all brands of well-used glass and plastic food storage containers to be recycled for free. Consumers just sign up on the TerraCycle program pages for the U.S. or Canada and mail in well-used food storage containers using a prepaid shipping label. Once collected, the containers are cleaned and melted into hard plastic or glass that can be remolded to make new recycled products.