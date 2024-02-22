Leverwood Knife Works, a leader in custom, precision-ground industrial blades and brand of EDGE Industrial Technologies, hired Marina King as director of sales. In the newly created position, King is responsible for overseeing and leading the brand’s sales efforts.

King brings more than 20 years of knowledge and experience in machine knife and industrial sales, including sales to end-user markets to the role. Her responsibilities include driving Leverwood Knife Works sales by promoting the company’s quality and service offerings, as well as expanding the brand into new markets, such as pharmaceutical/medical and absorbent tiles. King resides in Bridgewater, Virginia, and earned a bachelor’s degree in business management and marketing from James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Virginia.

“We’re excited to have Marina join our team and be the first director of sales at Leverwood Knife Works,” said Rocke Saccone, VP of Sales for EDGE. “Combining the brand’s more than 25 years of success in the knife and blade industry with Marina’s impressive experience is a win-win scenario, benefiting us and our customers. We look forward to seeing Marina work with our sales team to educate our current and prospective customers about the high-quality, competitively priced, and on-time solutions Leverwood provides.”

EDGE Industrial Technologies is comprised of three industry leading brands – TGW International, Pearl Technologies Inc., and Leverwood Knife Works. EDGE companies are leading producers of industrial machine knives and blades, industrial punches, and related equipment, for a variety of markets, including packaging, processing, converting, print, and general industrial applications. EDGE Industrial Technologies is a global leader in the manufacture of these products, with plants in Europe, North America, and Asia. To learn more about EDGE, please visit https://edgetechnologies.com/.