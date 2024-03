Tide, America's #1 trusted laundry detergent brand*, is excited to introduce Tide evo at SXSW 2024, marking a leap forward in laundry innovation driven by consumer insights.

In an era where convenience and superiority are not just desired but expected, Tide has listened to consumers' voices, shaping the development of Tide evo. This revolutionary laundry tile form emerges as a direct response to the call for a laundry solution that is lighter, faster and simpler. Tide evo represents a new chapter in laundry care, designed to make doing laundry a more efficient and enjoyable experience for consumers, reflecting their preferences for products that align with a modern lifestyle.

At SXSW, Tide evo’s debut will begin a new chapter in laundry's evolution, from soap to detergents to powders to liquids to PODS, and now, to fiber tiles – the form of the future. Rooted in addressing consumers' everyday challenges, Tide evo emerges as a step forward in innovation, seamlessly blending a reduction in effort and environmental impact of laundry – continuing Tide's commitment to contribute positively to the planet and deliver superior cleaning.

"Today marks a significant milestone for Tide, as we unveil Tide evo at SXSW 2024, marking a new phase of innovation in laundry care," stated Sundar Raman, Chief Executive Officer, P&G Fabric & Home Care. "Tide evo embodies over a decade of research and development, signifying a major advancement in how we approach cleanliness and efficiency in our daily lives."

Innovative Design for the 21st Century

Tide evo, the culmination of years of extensive research and development, introduces a revolutionary laundry tile form – unlike anything offered in laundry today. This new category of clean leverages tens of thousands of minuscule fibers, creating layers of soap without unnecessary liquid and fillers. Its instant activation in water ensures efficient cleaning.

Unmatched Cleaning Superiority

Tide evo is the first detergent to incorporate six powerful layers of 100 percent concentrated cleaning ingredients in each fiber, offering superior cleaning power. Tide evo is five times more effective at removing common stains than the leading competitive brand bargain detergent, delivering on the Tide promise of superior cleaning in the newest evolution in laundry.

Innovation at its Core

Tide evo is manufactured in a facility powered by renewable energy and features Forest Stewardship Council™ certified recyclable paper packaging, eliminating the need for a traditional plastic bottle. The lightweight laundry tile is designed for cold water washing, enabling a saving of up to 90 percent energy compared to washing in hot water cycles.

Tide invited SXSW attendees to experience Tide evo March 8-10 at Wanderlust in Austin, Texas, allowing them to witness firsthand the Tide of tomorrow, today. The activation allowed attendees to deeply immerse themselves in the innovation through tactile experiences focused on how Tide evo is made, how it works and how it is changing the laundry category for the future.

Tide evo will be available in the Colorado market beginning April 2024 and with expanding national availability later this year.

* Tide is Consumers' #1 trusted laundry detergent brand in BrandSpark survey.