To help heat-seeking consumers more easily find and celebrate the spicy, crunchy Flamin’ Hot chips they love, Frito-Lay's Flamin’ Hot portfolio, encompassing 25 unique products, is coming together as an official brand and stepping out with a fierce new look.

Throughout 2023, consumers made nearly 400 million trips to add Flamin’ Hot products to their carts, up +31% from 2022. As consumers’ desires for spicy flavors continue to grow, Frito-Lay is taking things up a notch.

The new packaging is as bold and fearless as the fans that inspired it, with flames burning across each flavor’s unique look and feel to carve out a space for Flamin’ Hot to take center stage against a black backdrop. The black backdrop was purposefully selected to play into the edgy attitudes that brand fans demonstrate on a daily basis, and to stand out in the snack aisle where black packaging is lacking.

The first flavors to debut the new look—Flamin’ Hot Funyuns, Flamin’ Hot Fritos, Flamin’ Hot Doritos, and Flamin’ Hot Cheetos—can be found at retailers nationwide.