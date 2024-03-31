International beauty packaging manufacturer and provider Quadpack is proud to have been awarded a Platinum Medal from sustainability ratings company EcoVadis. Quadpack scored 79/100, placing it among the top 1% globally.

Advances in business sustainability, most notably in the areas of Environment and Labor & Human Rights*, upgraded the company’s rating from Gold to Platinum. Quadpack first achieved a Silver Medal in 2019, showing a steady progression in ESG performance.

Quadpack Sustainability Champion Hulya Gray said: “I am extremely pleased with this result, which clearly shows that we are on the right path in our sustainability journey. The achievement reflects our commitment to making a positive impact, as well as our determination to keep on track with improvements. I want to thank all Quadpackers involved for their impeccable contribution to making this a reality.”

Quadpack’s sustainability roadmap includes measurable targets. Over the past year, it has published LCA-based Environmental Reports for all products in its catalog, giving full transparency on their impact. Energy measurement equipment has been installed in its factories, with improved waste streams and energy savings measures across its facilities worldwide. Moreover, a Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging Plan has been integrated, with a view to nurturing an equitable work environment.

Quadpack CEO Alexandra Chauvigné added: “Our Platinum Medal derives from an evidence-based analysis of our performance, as we follow on our course of continuous improvement. As a B Corp, we have a remit to lead by example in using business as a force for good. We seek to inspire and help others on the value chain, and I’m happy to say that our top 20 suppliers are now also EcoVadis certified. We still have work to do, but I’m determined that each step we take brings us closer to a more responsible future.”

*The EcoVadis assessment evaluates 21 sustainability criteria across Environment, Labor & Human Rights, Ethics and Sustainable Procurement. EcoVadis’ ratings are based on international sustainability standards such as the Ten Principles of the UN Global Compact, the International Labour Organization (ILO) conventions, the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) standards and the ISO 26000 standard for social responsibility.