Mettler-Toledo Product Inspection Group will exhibit a wide variety of their world-class pharmaceutical and biotech inspection technology in booth #2361 at Interphex, being held at the Javits Center in New York City, April 16-18, 2024.

These x-ray systems, metal detectors, checkweighers and vision systems help customers protect product safety and comply with regulatory requirements while improving process efficiencies.

“Of course, our primary goal is to help product manufacturers and contract packers eliminate any foreign material contamination and minimize the chance of improperly filled or mislabeled packages, but we do so much more to help them succeed,” said Robert S. Conrad, Sales Director – Pharma at Mettler-Toledo. “Our easy-to-use automated systems minimize labor requirements and allow new operators to come up to speed quickly. Electronic connectivity and data management tools like our ProdX software seamlessly transmit and compile digital documentation. And our large network of knowledgeable service technicians further contributes to the best system performance and uptime.”

This year at Interphex, Mettler-Toledo will be showcasing their CV35 ‘combination’ system, which integrates a C35 AdvancedLine checkweigher with vision inspection. This combo solution detects and rejects under- and overweight packages to ensure legal weight requirements are met and reduce product giveaway, while offering a variety of label inspection capabilities including verification that the weight printed on each label matches the weight of each product.

Additionally, Metter-Toledo will display their newest x-ray system, the affordable X12 for small- and medium-sized packaged products. In addition to detecting hard-to-find physical contaminants including glass and metal, the X12 can perform a variety of product integrity checks, such as correct product placement within a package, to further ensure product quality.

The M31R, Mettler-Toledo’s newest metal detector, will also be on exhibit at the show. This entry-level system features their advanced SENSE™ software, which utilizes sophisticated algorithms to deliver improved detection sensitivity with minimal false rejects.

Another metal detector on display is the Tablex-PRO for inspecting bulk tablets and capsules. With an easy-to-use color touchscreen, failsafe reject design and reject confirmation, the Tablex-PRO features ultra-high frequency operation and enhanced noise and vibration immunity to achieve exceptional detection sensitivity.

Mettler-Toledo’s ProdX™ software, available on virtually all their inspection systems, will be showcased at Interphex. By enabling customers to monitor their equipment remotely and easily collect, save, search and share data, ProdX improves product safety and increases production efficiencies while ensuring regulatory compliance.

For more information about Mettler-Toledo’s product inspection equipment, visit www.mt.com/pi.







