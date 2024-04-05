ProMach’s Pharma business line will display best-in-class pharmaceutical and biotech systems at Interphex booth #2353. Exhibiting in their largest Interphex booth to date, ProMach Pharma is showcasing NJM, Pharmaworks, Serpa and WLS as well other ProMach brands and partners. With a wide range of advanced processing and packaging systems and unparalleled service, ProMach Pharma helps customers improve line performance and protect product quality.

“The pharma and biopharma industries are extremely challenging for product manufacturers and contract packers right now. Governments and insurance companies are demanding more affordable drug costs, plus there’s increasing market competition that’s creating even more price pressure,” said Tom McDaniel, President of ProMach Pharma. “We’re uniquely positioned to address these challenges and more with our world-class solutions – including standardized and customized stand-alone machinery as well as fully-integrated systems – to help customers increase line efficiencies and reduce costs.”

At Interphex, Pharmaworks will debut their capability to handle new 100-percent recyclable, mono-material packaging films on their blister machines. In addition to offering their entire fleet of available blister packaging systems ready to run these challenging films, the company will offer upgrades for installed Pharmaworks blister machines and can rebuild machines from other suppliers to handle these sustainable films.

NJM will display their beltorque® high-speed capper with the EZ-100 tamper-evident bander from Axon, another ProMach brand. Capping up to 300 bottles per minute, beltorque offers simple mechanics, fast changeovers and low maintenance while achieving precise torque and gentle handling to maximize product quality. The versatile EZ-100 tamper-evident bander can be designed to produce multipacks and twin-packs, partial body sleeves, full-body sleeves and full-body over-the-cap sleeves as well as tamper-evident bands.

Also on exhibit from NJM will be their Courser 230® pressure-sensitive labeler, which features a trunnion starwheel for positive handling of small containers at speeds up to 250 cpm. Offering quick changeover to handle both syringes and vials when needed, this compact labeler maximizes production versatility and saves floorspace.

Pharmaworks is showcasing their TF1 blister machine, a cost-effective system ideal for low-volume production. Delivering the same features as more complex machines but designed with simplicity in mind to minimize training and maintenance, the TF1 is easy to operate and affordable while providing straightforward cleanability and quick changeover.







